School: Waterloo West High School

Future plans: Criminal justice

Favorite quote: Your life is your story and the adventure ahead of you is the journey to fulfill your own purpose and potential.

Favorite memory: Laughing with all the teachers, especially making memories with them. Things end. But memories last forever.

Parents' names: Saw Boh & Maeree Lumar

