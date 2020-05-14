School: Denver High School
Future plans: Attend The University of Iowa in the Bio-Medical Program with future plans to become an Anesthesiologist
Accomplishments: 3 Time Qualifier for the State Wrestling Tournament - 2 Time Place Winner 2019 Scholar Athlete The Clash Wrestling Tournament. IHSAA Distinguished Academic Achievement -2017/18 High Honor roll all 4 years
Extracurriculars: Hunting and Fishing All outdoor activities
Favorite quote: Suck it up Buttercup
Favorite memory: State Wrestling Tournament
Advice to future generations: Work Hard and enjoy.
Parents' names: Jeff & Mary Moore
