Minor, Hannah

School: University of Iowa
Future plans: To attend Pharmacy School at the University of Iowa beginning in August of 2020.
Accomplishments: Recipient of the Old Gold Scholarship Recipient of the Iowa Heritage Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Undergraduate Research Assistant in Biochemistry Student Leadership Team at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Member of UIBIO Dance Marathon Participant
Favorite quote: You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. (Wayne Gretzky)
Parents' names: Col. Kevin and Jennifer (Staack) Minor
