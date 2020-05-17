{{featured_button_text}}
Minor, Hannah

School: University of Iowa

Future plans: To attend Pharmacy School at the University of Iowa beginning in August of 2020.

Accomplishments: Recipient of the Old Gold Scholarship Recipient of the Iowa Heritage Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Undergraduate Research Assistant in Biochemistry Student Leadership Team at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Member of UIBIO Dance Marathon Participant

Favorite quote: You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. (Wayne Gretzky)

Parents' names: Col. Kevin and Jennifer (Staack) Minor

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments