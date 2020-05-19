{{featured_button_text}}

School: Denver High School

Future plans: Begins a full time job in May.

Extracurriculars: Basketball, football manager, 4-H, Dance Marathon miracle kid

Favorite quote: Don't expect to get to your destination by hopping on someone else's train.

Favorite memory: Playing basketball

Advice to future generations: Don't catch the Corona

Parents' names: Steve and Dianna Minikus

