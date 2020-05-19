School: Denver High School
Future plans: Begins a full time job in May.
Extracurriculars: Basketball, football manager, 4-H, Dance Marathon miracle kid
Favorite quote: Don't expect to get to your destination by hopping on someone else's train.
Favorite memory: Playing basketball
Advice to future generations: Don't catch the Corona
Parents' names: Steve and Dianna Minikus
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.