McMahon, Jaden

School: Denver Community Schools

Future plans: I will be attending UNI to study Graphic Design.

Accomplishments: I earned Top Female Athlete Award, Bernie Saggau Award, and The Denver Scholarship Foundation Scholarship.

Extracurriculars: Throughout my high school career I was involved in basketball, softball, track, and volleyball.

Favorite quote: "She doesn't even go here!" - Damian Leigh

Favorite memory: Playing down at the state basketball tournament with the girls.

Advice to future generations: Enjoy the present because time goes by fast.

Parents' names: Brett and Shannon McMahon

