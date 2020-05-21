McMahon, Jaden

School: Denver Community Schools
Future plans: I will be attending UNI to study Graphic Design.
Accomplishments: I earned Top Female Athlete Award, Bernie Saggau Award, and The Denver Scholarship Foundation Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Throughout my high school career I was involved in basketball, softball, track, and volleyball.
Favorite quote: "She doesn't even go here!" - Damian Leigh
Favorite memory: Playing down at the state basketball tournament with the girls.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy the present because time goes by fast.
Parents' names: Brett and Shannon McMahon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.