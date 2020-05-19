{{featured_button_text}}
Manross, Quinlan

School: Denver High School

Future plans: Attend UNI as an undecided major and play in the UNI Marching Band

Extracurriculars: Cross Country and Track

Favorite quote: “Whatever you are, be a good one” - Abraham Lincoln

Parents' names: Bryan and Debra Manross

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments