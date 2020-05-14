{{featured_button_text}}

School: East high school

Future plans: I plan on going to Hawkeye for two years then transfer to another college for nursing school.

Extracurriculars: I was in track for two years at East High and I loved it.

Favorite quote: Graduation is an exciting time. It marks both an ending and a beginning; it’s warm memories of the past and big dreams for the future. -Unknown

Favorite memory: My favorite memory was being on the track team. Everyone was so motivating.

Advice to future generations: Take school seriously because you never know how much you will miss it when you can’t go anymore.

Parents' names: John and Jennifer Manley

