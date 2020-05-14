School: East high school
Future plans: I plan on going to Hawkeye for two years then transfer to another college for nursing school.
Extracurriculars: I was in track for two years at East High and I loved it.
Favorite quote: Graduation is an exciting time. It marks both an ending and a beginning; it’s warm memories of the past and big dreams for the future. -Unknown
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was being on the track team. Everyone was so motivating.
Advice to future generations: Take school seriously because you never know how much you will miss it when you can’t go anymore.
Parents' names: John and Jennifer Manley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.