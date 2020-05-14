{{featured_button_text}}

School: Dunkerton High School

Future plans: I will start classes at Hawkeye Community College this fall. I am planning to transfer to the Univirstiy of Iowa for training in fiilm after I earn my AA degree.

Extracurriculars: I was a member of the Golf Team throughout high school. I assisted with procuction of the scool plays.

Favorite quote: "Just because you're trash doesn't mean you can't do great things. It is called garbage can. Not garbage cannot."

Favorite memory: My favorite memories were the 4 year high school trip to Chicago and a school trip to Washington DC

Advice to future generations: Don't think too hard about stuff. Don't worry about the little things just focus on the main objective.

Parents' names: DJ Manahl and Heidi Adamson-Manahl

