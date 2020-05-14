{{featured_button_text}}
Magee, Eleanor

School: Dunkerton High School

Future plans: Attend Iowa State University studying Animal Ecology

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Student Senate, Co-President Class of 2020, Mayor’s Top Teen Award, Academic Letter, Iowa Ambassador of Music

Extracurriculars: Choir, Show Choir, School Musicals & Plays, RaiderChor, Band, Jazz Band, Individual Speech, Large Group Speech, Cross Country, Football (Manager), Basketball, Track, Golf, Volleyball, 4-H, Black Hawk County 4-H Council

Favorite quote: The world has changed, and none of us can go back. All we can do is our best, and sometimes the best that we can do is start over. – Peggy Carter

Favorite memory: Going to Europe for 16 days to sing with Iowa Ambassadors of Music

Advice to future generations: Take advantage of going to a small school and try out for everything.

Parents' names: Dennis & Julie Magee

