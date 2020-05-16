{{featured_button_text}}
Lyons, Chase

School: Denver High School

Future plans: Attend UNI in Pre-Nursing

Accomplishments: Cyclone achievement club 4 Years Academic all-conference 2 Years in wrestling 4-year Varsity letter in Wrestling 3 year Varsity Letter in Golf One year letter in Cross Country Wrestling team captain

Extracurriculars: Golf Wrestling Cross Country Trap shooting

Favorite quote: Once you've wrestled, everything else in life is easy- Dan Gable

Favorite memory: State Wrestling

Advice to future generations: Cherish your time in high school, it goes by fast.

Parents' names: Chad and Leslie Lyons

