Lyons, Alexis

School: Denver High School

Future plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to study finance

Accomplishments: Academic All-Conference, High Honor Roll, Cyclone Achievement Club, Varsity Letter Winner in Sports/Music/Academics

Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Basketball, Golf, Track, Softball, Color Guard, Band Leadership Team, Bell Choir, Dance Team

Favorite memory: Qualifying for the state tournament in basketball.

Parents' names: Nick and Megan Lyons

