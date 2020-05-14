School: Denver High School
Future plans: Attend Wartburg College - undecided major at this time.
Accomplishments: Regent's Scholarship- Wartburg College Meistersigner Scholarship- Wartburg College Albert Heideman Liberal Arts Scholarship Outstanding Senior Art Student Outstanding Soloist/Bass Guitar- Regional Jazz Championships State Physics Competition
Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Jazz Band, Drum Major, Speech, Cross Country Manager, Basketball, Baseball, Big House Worship Band
Favorite quote: "Keep your blood clean, your body lean and your mind sharp" - Henry Rollins
Favorite memory: Music is an important part of who I am. I have loved every part of band and enjoy Mr. Cooper a lot! Last year at our large group concert band competition, one of our pieces was so moving, we made one of the judges tear up- as he became so emotional over the power of our piece "Redemption."
Advice to future generations: Say "yes" to every opportunity that you come across (unless it's not a healthy choice) because you don't know where it may lead you!
Parents' names: Amy and Ryan Lockhart
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.