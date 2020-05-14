{{featured_button_text}}

School: Denver High School

Future plans: Attend Wartburg College - undecided major at this time.

Accomplishments: Regent's Scholarship- Wartburg College Meistersigner Scholarship- Wartburg College Albert Heideman Liberal Arts Scholarship Outstanding Senior Art Student Outstanding Soloist/Bass Guitar- Regional Jazz Championships State Physics Competition

Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Jazz Band, Drum Major, Speech, Cross Country Manager, Basketball, Baseball, Big House Worship Band

Favorite quote: "Keep your blood clean, your body lean and your mind sharp" - Henry Rollins

Favorite memory: Music is an important part of who I am. I have loved every part of band and enjoy Mr. Cooper a lot! Last year at our large group concert band competition, one of our pieces was so moving, we made one of the judges tear up- as he became so emotional over the power of our piece "Redemption."

Advice to future generations: Say "yes" to every opportunity that you come across (unless it's not a healthy choice) because you don't know where it may lead you!

Parents' names: Amy and Ryan Lockhart

