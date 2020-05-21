Lewis, Gabe

School: Denver
Future plans: Attend Grand View University and study business and wrestle for the 9X National Champions.
Accomplishments: 2x HS State place winner. Academic wrestling All State, 161-16 HS Varsity Wrestling with 101 pins multi time conference, sectional and district wrestling champion USA wrestling Folkstyle all American
Extracurriculars: Grand View Wrestling Scholarship Grand View Presidential Scholarship Denver Foundation Scholarship
Favorite quote: What’s going on!
Favorite memory: Wrestling in State dual team Finals twice in HS with his team.
Advice to future generations: Keep your faith and set high goals!
Parents' names: Randy and Darrelleen Lewis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.