{{featured_button_text}}
Lewis, Gabe

School: Denver

Future plans: Attend Grand View University and study business and wrestle for the 9X National Champions.

Accomplishments: 2x HS State place winner. Academic wrestling All State, 161-16 HS Varsity Wrestling with 101 pins multi time conference, sectional and district wrestling champion USA wrestling Folkstyle all American

Extracurriculars: Grand View Wrestling Scholarship Grand View Presidential Scholarship Denver Foundation Scholarship

Favorite quote: What’s going on!

Favorite memory: Wrestling in State dual team Finals twice in HS with his team.

Advice to future generations: Keep your faith and set high goals!

Parents' names: Randy and Darrelleen Lewis

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments