School: Denver High School

Future plans: I will be attending Central College in Pella, Iowa. I will be running track there.

Accomplishments: Honor roll all throughout school, state track medalist all three years

Extracurriculars: Track, Basketball, Girls Wrestling, Speech, Play, Dance Team, Football Cheerleading, Color-guard, Church Group

Favorite quote: "As soon as the final bell rang, I realized how much I'd really miss this place and the friendships I've built here. Enjoy every second of it, treasure every moment before it's gone."

Favorite memory: State Track every year and making it to Drake Relays

Advice to future generations: Do as much as you can with your friends and go outside your comfort zone, because that is when the best memories form. School matters, but don't let it keep you from making memories.

Parents' names: Brad and Terri Laures

