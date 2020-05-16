{{featured_button_text}}
Kueker, Kaylee

School: Denver High School

Future plans: Attend Wartburg College to major in Elementary Education with endorsements in reading, early childhood education, and special education

Accomplishments: Cyclone Achievement Club Member 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 HOBY Ambassador North Iowa Cedar League Conference Academic Recognition Banquet Honorary

Extracurriculars: Band (including marching, pep, and concert) Student Council Bowling Band Leadership Team

Favorite quote: "I carried a watermelon." -Baby

Favorite memory: My favorite memory is when my dad secretly took off work early to surprise me at a bowling meet.

Advice to future generations: Be as positive as you can in every situation because life is mean and the only thing we can control about it is our reaction.

Parents' names: Tonia and the late Mike Kueker

