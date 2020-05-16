Kueker, Kaylee

School: Denver High School
Future plans: Attend Wartburg College to major in Elementary Education with endorsements in reading, early childhood education, and special education
Accomplishments: Cyclone Achievement Club Member 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 HOBY Ambassador North Iowa Cedar League Conference Academic Recognition Banquet Honorary
Extracurriculars: Band (including marching, pep, and concert) Student Council Bowling Band Leadership Team
Favorite quote: "I carried a watermelon." -Baby
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is when my dad secretly took off work early to surprise me at a bowling meet.
Advice to future generations: Be as positive as you can in every situation because life is mean and the only thing we can control about it is our reaction.
Parents' names: Tonia and the late Mike Kueker
