Krapfl, Klaire

School: Hudson High School

Future plans: Attending the University of Iowa in the Fall majoring in Business and Pre Chiropractic studies. Transferring to Palmer College of Chiropractic Medicine.

Accomplishments: HEF Lincoln Savings Bank HEF Russell and Elsie Mastain Scholarship Hudson FFA Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Golf, Volleyball, Cheerleading, FFA, Student Council, Journalism, NHS, and PALS,

Parents' names: Kevin and Brenda Krapfl

