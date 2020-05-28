School: Denver Senior High School
Future plans: Attend Iowa State for Animal Science.
Accomplishments: All-State at Individual Speech, Outstanding Solo in a Jazz Band competition, Ken & Wilma Olson AG Scholarship, & the Denver Cyclone Scholarship Foundation Award.
Extracurriculars: Band, Band Leadership Team, Jazz Band, Choir, Individual Speech, Group Speech, the Play, Cross Country, Bowling, & Soccer.
Favorite quote: "Take pictures. Not of sights. Don't take pictures of buildings. Take pictures of moments, because that's what matters."-Shawn Spencer, Psych
Favorite memory: 2019 when we played band at large group and made one of the judges cry because of how good we were.
Advice to future generations: Have fun, don’t stress too much, but always strive to learn more.
Parents' names: Michael & Heather Kolsrud
