School: Denver Senior High School

Future plans: Attend Iowa State for Animal Science.

Accomplishments: All-State at Individual Speech, Outstanding Solo in a Jazz Band competition, Ken & Wilma Olson AG Scholarship, & the Denver Cyclone Scholarship Foundation Award.

Extracurriculars: Band, Band Leadership Team, Jazz Band, Choir, Individual Speech, Group Speech, the Play, Cross Country, Bowling, & Soccer.

Favorite quote: "Take pictures. Not of sights. Don't take pictures of buildings. Take pictures of moments, because that's what matters."-Shawn Spencer, Psych

Favorite memory: 2019 when we played band at large group and made one of the judges cry because of how good we were.

Advice to future generations: Have fun, don’t stress too much, but always strive to learn more.

Parents' names: Michael & Heather Kolsrud

