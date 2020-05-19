Knoll, Hailey

School: Denver High School
Future plans: Attend NDSU to study radiologic sciences.
Extracurriculars: Soccer, football cheerleading, wrestling cheerleading, girls wrestling, dance team, and band.
Favorite quote: “We don’t know where we’re going but we know where we belong.” - Harry Styles
Advice to future generations: Cherish every day because it goes by really fast.
Parents' names: James Knoll and Sarah Berry
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.