Knoll, Hailey

School: Denver High School

Future plans: Attend NDSU to study radiologic sciences.

Extracurriculars: Soccer, football cheerleading, wrestling cheerleading, girls wrestling, dance team, and band.

Favorite quote: “We don’t know where we’re going but we know where we belong.” - Harry Styles

Advice to future generations: Cherish every day because it goes by really fast.

Parents' names: James Knoll and Sarah Berry

