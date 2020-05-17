Kilby, Caleb

School: Independence High School
Future plans: Attend Iowa State in the fall, majoring in aerospace engineering.
Accomplishments: Duane Geater Memorial Scholarship National Honor Society
Extracurriculars: Robotics, tennis, large group speech, a/v tech club, cross country
Favorite quote: I have a plan, its a bad plan, and will probably fail spectacularly, but it is still a plan!
Favorite memory: Ending up with a part in the fall play by accident my sophomore year because I was in the wrong room at the wrong time.
Advice to future generations: Always have a plan-even if it is a bad plan.
Parents' names: Jason and Sherry Kilby
