Kilby, Caleb

School: Independence High School

Future plans: Attend Iowa State in the fall, majoring in aerospace engineering.

Accomplishments: Duane Geater Memorial Scholarship National Honor Society

Extracurriculars: Robotics, tennis, large group speech, a/v tech club, cross country

Favorite quote: I have a plan, its a bad plan, and will probably fail spectacularly, but it is still a plan!

Favorite memory: Ending up with a part in the fall play by accident my sophomore year because I was in the wrong room at the wrong time.

Advice to future generations: Always have a plan-even if it is a bad plan.

Parents' names: Jason and Sherry Kilby

