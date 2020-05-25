{{featured_button_text}}
Kajtazovic, Erna

School: West High School

Future plans: Erna plans to attend Hawkeye Community College to become a dental hygienist

Favorite quote: " You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated.” Maya Angelou

Favorite memory: Being able to meet new people and try new things

Advice to future generations: Embrace your unique and imperfect self. You don't belong in any category.

Parents' names: Enisa Kajtazovic, Refik Kajtazovic

