Kajtazovic, Erna

School: West High School
Future plans: Erna plans to attend Hawkeye Community College to become a dental hygienist
Favorite quote: " You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated.” Maya Angelou
Favorite memory: Being able to meet new people and try new things
Advice to future generations: Embrace your unique and imperfect self. You don't belong in any category.
Parents' names: Enisa Kajtazovic, Refik Kajtazovic
