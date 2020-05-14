{{featured_button_text}}
Johnson, Jonathen

School: Denver High School

Future plans: College For CNC Machining

Accomplishments: William & Patricia Buss Scholarship Val Fry Memorial STEM Scholarship

Extracurriculars: FTC Robotics

Favorite quote: "Tighten it until you hear the casting crack, back it off a quarter turn" - AVE

Favorite memory: Fixing the school's mill, after breaking it...

Advice to future generations: Do good in school

Parents' names: Daniel & Jan Johnson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments