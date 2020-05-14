Johnson, Jonathen

School: Denver High School
Future plans: College For CNC Machining
Accomplishments: William & Patricia Buss Scholarship Val Fry Memorial STEM Scholarship
Extracurriculars: FTC Robotics
Favorite quote: "Tighten it until you hear the casting crack, back it off a quarter turn" - AVE
Favorite memory: Fixing the school's mill, after breaking it...
Advice to future generations: Do good in school
Parents' names: Daniel & Jan Johnson
