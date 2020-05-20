School: Hudson High School
Future plans: Attend Wartburg College to major in Business and participate on the Track & Field team.
Accomplishments: HEF (Hudson Educational Fund) Hudson Chamber of Commerce Scholarship HEF Music Boosters Scholarship Juli Ann Farrell Memorial Scholarship Regents Scholarship
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society Cross Country, Track, Softball Drama and Fine Arts - Choir, Musical, Play, Speech Student Council Officer Journalism and Yearbook
Favorite quote: Life is locomotion. If you're not moving you're not living, but there comes a time when you've got to stop running away from things and you've got to start running towards something, you've go to forge ahead. Keep moving. Even if your path isn't lit, trust that you'll find your way.
Favorite memory: Scuba diving my Freshman year during Pirate Term.
Advice to future generations: Be independent and be yourself; never care about what others do or say.
Parents' names: Jason and Brandy Jochumsen
