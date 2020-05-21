{{featured_button_text}}

School: Dunkerton

Future plans: To work with animals in some way.

Accomplishments: During my 4 years I maintained Honor Roll, while participating in Band and Marching Band, I also enjoyed singing with my friends in Choir. I did Cheer for football and basketball, and took part in our Swing Show for two years.

Favorite quote: "Just Keep Swiming" Dori

Favorite memory: All the school dances.

Advice to future generations: Don't stress the stupid stuff.

Parents' names: Ryan and Sara Iehl

