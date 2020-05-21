School: Dunkerton
Future plans: To work with animals in some way.
Accomplishments: During my 4 years I maintained Honor Roll, while participating in Band and Marching Band, I also enjoyed singing with my friends in Choir. I did Cheer for football and basketball, and took part in our Swing Show for two years.
Favorite quote: "Just Keep Swiming" Dori
Favorite memory: All the school dances.
Advice to future generations: Don't stress the stupid stuff.
Parents' names: Ryan and Sara Iehl
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.