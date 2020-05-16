{{featured_button_text}}
Henderson, Naomi

School: Hudson High School

Future plans: Naomi will attend Bethel University in St. Paul, MN to study education.

Accomplishments: DAR Good Citizen Award Grand Lodge of Iowa Masonic Scholarship H.E.A. Lois West Scholarship HEF Scholarships Jason F. Church Athletic Sportsmanship Award Mother Moon Service Scholarship NICL Academic Honor Graduate Waterloo Courier Top Graduate

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Track, NHS, Student Body President, Play, Musicals, Choir, Band, Jazz Band, FCA co-leader

Favorite quote: You miss 100% of the shots you don't take - Wayne Gretzky

Favorite memory: Late night chats with friends.

Advice to future generations: Don't let your failures define you. Let them strengthen you.

Parents' names: Todd and Ari Henderson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments