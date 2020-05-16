Henderson, Naomi

School: Hudson High School
Future plans: Naomi will attend Bethel University in St. Paul, MN to study education.
Accomplishments: DAR Good Citizen Award Grand Lodge of Iowa Masonic Scholarship H.E.A. Lois West Scholarship HEF Scholarships Jason F. Church Athletic Sportsmanship Award Mother Moon Service Scholarship NICL Academic Honor Graduate Waterloo Courier Top Graduate
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Track, NHS, Student Body President, Play, Musicals, Choir, Band, Jazz Band, FCA co-leader
Favorite quote: You miss 100% of the shots you don't take - Wayne Gretzky
Favorite memory: Late night chats with friends.
Advice to future generations: Don't let your failures define you. Let them strengthen you.
Parents' names: Todd and Ari Henderson
