Harberts, Natalie

School: Denver High School

Future plans: Attend Kirkwood Community College for early childhood education

Accomplishments: A letter in band 2 years, a letter in basketball 2 years, a letter in soccer 2 years, and a letter in softball 4 years

Favorite quote: "Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life." -Steve Jobs

Favorite memory: Spending every day with Michaela, Aaliyah, and Jess

Advice to future generations: Cherish your years in high school, it flies by.

Parents' names: Jeremiah and Bethany Harberts, and Kelly and Ray Wood

