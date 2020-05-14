Harberts, Natalie

School: Denver High School
Future plans: Attend Kirkwood Community College for early childhood education
Accomplishments: A letter in band 2 years, a letter in basketball 2 years, a letter in soccer 2 years, and a letter in softball 4 years
Favorite quote: "Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life." -Steve Jobs
Favorite memory: Spending every day with Michaela, Aaliyah, and Jess
Advice to future generations: Cherish your years in high school, it flies by.
Parents' names: Jeremiah and Bethany Harberts, and Kelly and Ray Wood
