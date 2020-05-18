Haltom, Jenna

School: UNI
Future plans: Major in psychology.
Accomplishments: Denver Scholarship Foundation recipient.
Extracurriculars: soccer
Favorite quote: "Go forth and set the world on fire."
Favorite memory: Making it to state soccer.
Advice to future generations: Be kind and be true to yourself.
Parents' names: Eric and Jennifer Haltom
