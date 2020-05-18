{{featured_button_text}}
Haltom, Jenna

School: UNI

Future plans: Major in psychology.

Accomplishments: Denver Scholarship Foundation recipient.

Extracurriculars: soccer

Favorite quote: "Go forth and set the world on fire."

Favorite memory: Making it to state soccer.

Advice to future generations: Be kind and be true to yourself.

Parents' names: Eric and Jennifer Haltom

