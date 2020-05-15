{{featured_button_text}}
Haas, Brandon

School: Independence Jr Sr High

Future plans: Go to hawkeye and major with a police science degree, then become a deputy

Accomplishments: 2nd team all district football player

Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Track

Favorite quote: “If you want something in life, to get it” Chris Gardner

Favorite memory: Beating West Delaware junior and senior year

Advice to future generations: Don’t take anything for granted, i never pictured my senior year like this. I wish I spent more time with some of my classmates, respect each other. And never take anything for granted

Parents' names: Aaron and Linda Haas

