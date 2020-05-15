Haas, Brandon

School: Independence Jr Sr High
Future plans: Go to hawkeye and major with a police science degree, then become a deputy
Accomplishments: 2nd team all district football player
Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Track
Favorite quote: “If you want something in life, to get it” Chris Gardner
Favorite memory: Beating West Delaware junior and senior year
Advice to future generations: Don’t take anything for granted, i never pictured my senior year like this. I wish I spent more time with some of my classmates, respect each other. And never take anything for granted
Parents' names: Aaron and Linda Haas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.