{{featured_button_text}}

School: Hudson High School

Future plans: University of Northern Iowa for Criminology

Accomplishments: HEF General Scholarship HEF Roth Family Scholarship Panther Impact Award UNI Rise Award UNI- T.E.D. Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Football FCA Choir Musical

Favorite quote: “If you’re gonna do something, give it 100%”

Favorite memory: Winning a State Championship in Football.

Advice to future generations: You get what you give, so always work hard.

Parents' names: Matt Stevenson and Stacey Germain Stevenson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments