School: Hudson High School
Future plans: University of Northern Iowa for Criminology
Accomplishments: HEF General Scholarship HEF Roth Family Scholarship Panther Impact Award UNI Rise Award UNI- T.E.D. Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Football FCA Choir Musical
Favorite quote: “If you’re gonna do something, give it 100%”
Favorite memory: Winning a State Championship in Football.
Advice to future generations: You get what you give, so always work hard.
Parents' names: Matt Stevenson and Stacey Germain Stevenson
