Gaudian, Abby

School: Hudson High School

Future plans: Attend Iowa Lakes on a golf scholarship while pursuing a Dental Hygienists degree.

Accomplishments: Award for being an Honor Grad, Earned the Jason Church Athlete of the year award, Golf scholarship at Iowa Lakes, Presidential scholarship at Iowa Lakes, Iowa Lakes dual enrollment credit scholarship, HEF IGHSAU scholarship, Hudson FFA scholarship

Extracurriculars: Student Council, Journalism, FFA, National Honor Society, Golf, Softball, Basketball and Volleyball

Favorite quote: You control your attitude and effort

Favorite memory: While raking the softball field with Coach Kayleigh I stepped on the rake and it came back and hit me on the head just like in the movies.

Advice to future generations: Be involved in as much as you can because it goes fast

Parents' names: Chris and Katie Gaudian

