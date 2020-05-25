Freet, Taylor

School: Waterloo West High
Future plans: Pediatric nursing at Hawkeye and Allen College
Accomplishments: 3 National Awards and named Wing Commander in AFJROTC
Extracurriculars: AFJROTC, Color Guards, Volleyball, etc.
Favorite quote: “A wise man never knows all, only fools know everything”
Favorite memory: Many Military Balls!
Advice to future generations: The speed it goes is up to you. Slow or fast
Parents' names: Lynnae and John Freet
