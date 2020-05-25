{{featured_button_text}}
Freet, Taylor

School: Waterloo West High

Future plans: Pediatric nursing at Hawkeye and Allen College

Accomplishments: 3 National Awards and named Wing Commander in AFJROTC

Extracurriculars: AFJROTC, Color Guards, Volleyball, etc.

Favorite quote: “A wise man never knows all, only fools know everything”

Favorite memory: Many Military Balls!

Advice to future generations: The speed it goes is up to you. Slow or fast

Parents' names: Lynnae and John Freet

