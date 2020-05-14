{{featured_button_text}}

School: Dunkerton

Future plans: Attending hawkeye for nursing and playing volleyball

Accomplishments: Volleyball scholarship

Extracurriculars: Club volleyball since third grade Beach volleyball Became a CNA my junior summer

Favorite quote: Just keep swimming just keep swimming. Dory

Favorite memory: Beating Tripoli my sophomore year in volleyball

Advice to future generations: Alsways reach for your dreams and never give up.

Parents' names: Carley Epling

