Fettkether, Will

School: Dunkerton High School

Future plans: I’m heading off to Iowa State to study Materials Engineering and the environment.

Accomplishments: Mother Moon Scholarship American Legion State Oratorical Champion All-State Choir Academic Allstate Governors Scholar National Merit Scholarship Finalist

Extracurriculars: Cross Country Band Choir Golf Speech Basketball First Tech Challenge 4-H NHS Student Senate

Favorite quote: “Go beyond the impossible and kick reason to the curb”

Favorite memory: Risking my life in Chicago to get my friends their 7/11 slushees.

Advice to future generations: Don’t ever worry about being perfect or living up to expectations, just worry about being good.

Parents' names: Kim and Jon Fettkether

