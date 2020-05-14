Fettkether, Will

School: Dunkerton High School
Future plans: I’m heading off to Iowa State to study Materials Engineering and the environment.
Accomplishments: Mother Moon Scholarship American Legion State Oratorical Champion All-State Choir Academic Allstate Governors Scholar National Merit Scholarship Finalist
Extracurriculars: Cross Country Band Choir Golf Speech Basketball First Tech Challenge 4-H NHS Student Senate
Favorite quote: “Go beyond the impossible and kick reason to the curb”
Favorite memory: Risking my life in Chicago to get my friends their 7/11 slushees.
Advice to future generations: Don’t ever worry about being perfect or living up to expectations, just worry about being good.
Parents' names: Kim and Jon Fettkether
