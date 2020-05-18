Fettkether, Lily

School: Dunkerton High School
Future plans: This fall I plan on attending the University of Northern Iowa and majoring in Secondary Science Education.
Accomplishments: I am grateful to have received scholarships from Tall Pine Farms, The Class of 1970, Robert & Marsha Nichols, Chris Toneff Memorial, Bremer County Farm Bureau, Bremer County Cattleman's, and various UNI scholarships as well.
Extracurriculars: I am involved in NHS, Luther League, and 4-H. While in high school I was also involved in basketball, volleyball, cross country, and track.
Favorite quote: "Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans." by John Lennon
Parents' names: Joey & Lisa Fettkether
