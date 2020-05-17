Fadness, Hannah

School: Dunkerton High School
Future plans: Attend Hawkeye Community College for Nursing
Accomplishments: Received my CNA my junior year.
Extracurriculars: Four years of Basketball Cheer & Track.
Favorite quote: What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us
Favorite memory: Making endless memories with life long friends!!
Advice to future generations: Enjoy the time you have in high school, because time flies!! Also cherish the memories you make!!
Parents' names: Troy & Casie Fadness
