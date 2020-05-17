{{featured_button_text}}
Fadness, Hannah

School: Dunkerton High School

Future plans: Attend Hawkeye Community College for Nursing

Accomplishments: Received my CNA my junior year.

Extracurriculars: Four years of Basketball Cheer & Track.

Favorite quote: What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us

Favorite memory: Making endless memories with life long friends!!

Advice to future generations: Enjoy the time you have in high school, because time flies!! Also cherish the memories you make!!

Parents' names: Troy & Casie Fadness

