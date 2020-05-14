{{featured_button_text}}

School: East High

Future plans: Continue education at Hawkeye community college for gen ed than off to Allen to continue education to be a midwife

Accomplishments: President award, 4.0 student, top 10 of her class

Extracurriculars: Softball

Parents' names: Lennie and Stacie Doland

