School: East High
Future plans: Continue education at Hawkeye community college for gen ed than off to Allen to continue education to be a midwife
Accomplishments: President award, 4.0 student, top 10 of her class
Extracurriculars: Softball
Parents' names: Lennie and Stacie Doland
