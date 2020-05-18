Dixon, Michaela

School: Denver Senior High School
Future plans: Attend Hawkeye Community College for veterinary assistant
Accomplishments: honor roll every year, lettered in choir 3 times and bowling 3 2 times. earned an academic letter for being on the honor roll
Extracurriculars: Bowling for 3 years, choir for 4 years
Favorite quote: If life were predictable, it would cease to be life, and be without flavor.
Favorite memory: Participating in the homecoming games 2 years
Advice to future generations: Don't take high school for granted, it will be gone before you know it.
Parents' names: Michelle Cole & Kevin Dixon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.