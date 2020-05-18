{{featured_button_text}}
Dixon, Michaela

School: Denver Senior High School

Future plans: Attend Hawkeye Community College for veterinary assistant

Accomplishments: honor roll every year, lettered in choir 3 times and bowling 3 2 times. earned an academic letter for being on the honor roll

Extracurriculars: Bowling for 3 years, choir for 4 years

Favorite quote: If life were predictable, it would cease to be life, and be without flavor.

Favorite memory: Participating in the homecoming games 2 years

Advice to future generations: Don't take high school for granted, it will be gone before you know it.

Parents' names: Michelle Cole & Kevin Dixon

