DeKoster, Christopher

School: Waterloo West High School
Future plans: To attend Hawkeye Community College and study Construction management.
Extracurriculars: Cross country, opportunity to study at the WCC for two years.
Favorite quote: “If you ain’t first, you’re last” - Ricky Bobby
Favorite memory: Being able to support the football team and making great friends.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy every moment, you never know how the chapter to your story will end.
Parents' names: John & Ange DeKoster
