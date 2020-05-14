{{featured_button_text}}
DeKoster, Christopher

School: Waterloo West High School

Future plans: To attend Hawkeye Community College and study Construction management.

Extracurriculars: Cross country, opportunity to study at the WCC for two years.

Favorite quote: “If you ain’t first, you’re last” - Ricky Bobby

Favorite memory: Being able to support the football team and making great friends.

Advice to future generations: Enjoy every moment, you never know how the chapter to your story will end.

Parents' names: John & Ange DeKoster

