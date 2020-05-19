{{featured_button_text}}
Brundrett, Christian

School: Denver High School

Future plans: Attend Hawkeye for general studies and then transfer to a four year university.

Extracurriculars: ‘19-‘20 Homecoming Court A member of Denver’s first Academic Decathlon team. Went to on to place third in the Language Arts category at State.

Favorite memory: Going to State in the first year of Academic Decathlon.

Parents' names: Jon and Leslie Brundrett

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments