Brundrett, Christian

School: Denver High School
Future plans: Attend Hawkeye for general studies and then transfer to a four year university.
Extracurriculars: ‘19-‘20 Homecoming Court A member of Denver’s first Academic Decathlon team. Went to on to place third in the Language Arts category at State.
Favorite memory: Going to State in the first year of Academic Decathlon.
Parents' names: Jon and Leslie Brundrett
