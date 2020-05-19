Braun, Nicholas

School: Crestwood High School Cresco
Future plans: Attend St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN to major in History or Political Science with goal to attend law school after college.
Accomplishments: Co-Valedictorian, Iowa Governor's Scholar Award, Presidential Academic Achievement Award, National Honor Society, Iowa State Bar Association Citizenship Award, High Honor Roll, Perfect Attendance Award, Academic Letter, Band Letter, Outstanding Mentor Award
Extracurriculars: Golf, Band, Jazz Band, Marching Band, Robotics, Senior Mentor Program
Parents' names: Joe and Rochelle Braun
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.