Braun, Nicholas

School: Crestwood High School Cresco

Future plans: Attend St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN to major in History or Political Science with goal to attend law school after college.

Accomplishments: Co-Valedictorian, Iowa Governor's Scholar Award, Presidential Academic Achievement Award, National Honor Society, Iowa State Bar Association Citizenship Award, High Honor Roll, Perfect Attendance Award, Academic Letter, Band Letter, Outstanding Mentor Award

Extracurriculars: Golf, Band, Jazz Band, Marching Band, Robotics, Senior Mentor Program

Parents' names: Joe and Rochelle Braun

