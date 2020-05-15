School: Dunkerton High School
Future plans: I plan on attending the University of Northern Iowa to major in Manufacturing Technology.
Accomplishments: Varsity Letter for Football, Basketball, and Wrestling. Academic Letter
Extracurriculars: 2x 2nd Team All District Defense; Football Assist Tackle Record; Football 2nd Team All Conference; Basketball 3x Conference Champs; Basketball
Favorite quote: Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. -Nelson Mandela Seek Discomfort - Yes Theory
Favorite memory: Going to Chicago, Illinois for a school trip.
Advice to future generations: Seek discomfort and don't give up after failing one time.
Parents' names: Jamie Brandt, Robin Brandt
