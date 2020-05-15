{{featured_button_text}}
Bolson, Jenna

School: Crestwood High School

Future plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa and plans to major in Interior Design.

Accomplishments: Crestwood Dollars for Scholars Scholarship Earl Jay Widman Memorial Scholarship Featherlite Trailers Inc Scholarship Thomas H. Tlusty Memorial Scholarship High Honor Roll/Honor stoll Academic Letter

Extracurriculars: Volleyball & Track

Favorite quote: do whatever makes you happiest

Favorite memory: senior year homecoming week

Advice to future generations: take advantage of all the opportunities you’re given in high school and show up to class

Parents' names: Wayne and Sue Bolson

