Bolson, Jenna

School: Crestwood High School
Future plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa and plans to major in Interior Design.
Accomplishments: Crestwood Dollars for Scholars Scholarship Earl Jay Widman Memorial Scholarship Featherlite Trailers Inc Scholarship Thomas H. Tlusty Memorial Scholarship High Honor Roll/Honor stoll Academic Letter
Extracurriculars: Volleyball & Track
Favorite quote: do whatever makes you happiest
Favorite memory: senior year homecoming week
Advice to future generations: take advantage of all the opportunities you’re given in high school and show up to class
Parents' names: Wayne and Sue Bolson
