Boger, Melissa

School: Denver High School

Future plans: Pursuing a Job as a CNA.

Accomplishments: National Choral Award

Extracurriculars: Choir and Bowling

Favorite quote: If you feel like you're losing everything, just remember that trees lose their leaves every year, and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come.--Shannon O'Keefe

Favorite memory: Making it to the 2 top high average tournament for bowling.

Advice to future generations: Get involved in everything you can.

Parents' names: Doug and Jeni Boger

