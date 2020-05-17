Boger, Melissa

School: Denver High School
Future plans: Pursuing a Job as a CNA.
Accomplishments: National Choral Award
Extracurriculars: Choir and Bowling
Favorite quote: If you feel like you're losing everything, just remember that trees lose their leaves every year, and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come.--Shannon O'Keefe
Favorite memory: Making it to the 2 top high average tournament for bowling.
Advice to future generations: Get involved in everything you can.
Parents' names: Doug and Jeni Boger
