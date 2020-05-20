{{featured_button_text}}
Bloker, Lucas

School: Denver Senior High School

Future plans: Attend Wartburg College with a major in Mathematics

Accomplishments: Hardest Worker Award in Senior Year of Cross Country Leadership Award in Junior Year of Track Outstanding Male Athlete Award Seal of Biliteracy William and Patricia Buss STEM Scholarship Community Foundation Grant Wheeler Memorial Scholarship Denver Cyclone Scholarship Foundation

Extracurriculars: Cross Country Track and Field

Favorite quote: “If you were able to believe in Santa Claus for like 8 years, then you can believe in yourself for 5 minutes.” - Anonymous

Parents' names: Ben and Jen Bloker

