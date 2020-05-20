Bloker, Lucas

School: Denver Senior High School
Future plans: Attend Wartburg College with a major in Mathematics
Accomplishments: Hardest Worker Award in Senior Year of Cross Country Leadership Award in Junior Year of Track Outstanding Male Athlete Award Seal of Biliteracy William and Patricia Buss STEM Scholarship Community Foundation Grant Wheeler Memorial Scholarship Denver Cyclone Scholarship Foundation
Extracurriculars: Cross Country Track and Field
Favorite quote: “If you were able to believe in Santa Claus for like 8 years, then you can believe in yourself for 5 minutes.” - Anonymous
Parents' names: Ben and Jen Bloker
