Block, Elle

School: Denver High School

Future plans: Attend University of Northern Iowa, majoring in Textiles and Apparel.

Accomplishments: Cyclone Achievement Club all 4 years of high school.

Extracurriculars: Football Cheer, Wrestling Cheer, Track, Volleyball, Wrestling, Soccer, Dance Team, Speech, Play, Student Council.

Favorite memory: Cheering at State Wrestling.

Parents' names: Jurgen and Sarah Block

