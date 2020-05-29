Block, Elle

School: Denver High School
Future plans: Attend University of Northern Iowa, majoring in Textiles and Apparel.
Accomplishments: Cyclone Achievement Club all 4 years of high school.
Extracurriculars: Football Cheer, Wrestling Cheer, Track, Volleyball, Wrestling, Soccer, Dance Team, Speech, Play, Student Council.
Favorite memory: Cheering at State Wrestling.
Parents' names: Jurgen and Sarah Block
