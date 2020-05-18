{{featured_button_text}}
Best, Brooke

School: Dunkerton High School

Future plans: I plan to attend Wartburg College to Major in music therapy and minor in Spanish.

Accomplishments: 2X Iowa All State Choir Member, Iowa Ambassador of Music 2018- selected to travel to Europe to sing, lettered in band, choir, cheer, and speech and drama all 4 years, Best of Center Vocal Solo Performance 2018, 4H Lions Club Award, Top 5 in the Class all 4 years, National Honor Society, Seal of Biliteracy- Spanish, Wartburg Academic Presidential Scholarship, Wartburg Meistersinger Music Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Basketball Cheer 2016-2020, Football Cheer 2016-2020, National Honor Society 2018-2020, Student Senate 2016-2020, Band 2016-2020, Choir 2016-2020, 4H 2012-2020, 4H Black Hawk County Council 2017-2020, Lutheran Youth Organization 2016-2020

Favorite quote: “Because when you stop and look around, this life is pretty amazing.” -Dr. Seuss

Favorite memory: Singing at Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany on the Iowa Ambassadors of Music European Tour in 2018

Advice to future generations: Cherish what and who is around you and don’t ever take it for granted, because at any moment, life can change in an instant.

Parents' names: Cory and Sarah Best

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments