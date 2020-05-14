Bergmeier, Alexis

School: Hudson High School
Future plans: Alexis will attending Hawkeye Community College to obtain her Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education. She will then continue on to Upper Iowa University to obtain her Bachelors Degree.
Accomplishments: Aspiring Student Scholarship Hudson Class of 1949 Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track, Softball
Favorite quote: You’re always one decision away from a totally different life.
Favorite memory: Winning state cross country sophomore year
Advice to future generations: Try new things and don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone.
Parents' names: Chad and Nikki Bergmeier
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.