Bergmeier, Alexis

School: Hudson High School

Future plans: Alexis will attending Hawkeye Community College to obtain her Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education. She will then continue on to Upper Iowa University to obtain her Bachelors Degree.

Accomplishments: Aspiring Student Scholarship Hudson Class of 1949 Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track, Softball

Favorite quote: You’re always one decision away from a totally different life.

Favorite memory: Winning state cross country sophomore year

Advice to future generations: Try new things and don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone.

Parents' names: Chad and Nikki Bergmeier

