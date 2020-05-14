Beck, Grace

School: Denver High School
Future plans: Attend the University of Sioux Falls to study social work and theology as well as run cross country and track while there.
Accomplishments: 4 time recipient of the Cyclone Achievement Club, class salutatorian, seal of biliteracy
Extracurriculars: cross country, student council, bowling, woman's wrestling, speech, the school play, D.A.R.E role model, track, golf, and the yearbook committee
Favorite quote: "Cowgirl you are fabulous" -my fortune cookie
Favorite memory: Qualifying for state cross country my freshman year.
Advice to future generations: Don't worry what other people think about you, someday you will look back on life and be proud of yourself.
Parents' names: Bill and Angie Beck
