Beck, Grace

School: Denver High School

Future plans: Attend the University of Sioux Falls to study social work and theology as well as run cross country and track while there.

Accomplishments: 4 time recipient of the Cyclone Achievement Club, class salutatorian, seal of biliteracy

Extracurriculars: cross country, student council, bowling, woman's wrestling, speech, the school play, D.A.R.E role model, track, golf, and the yearbook committee

Favorite quote: "Cowgirl you are fabulous" -my fortune cookie

Favorite memory: Qualifying for state cross country my freshman year.

Advice to future generations: Don't worry what other people think about you, someday you will look back on life and be proud of yourself.

Parents' names: Bill and Angie Beck

