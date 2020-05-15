Bauler, Nathan

School: Waterloo West High School
Future plans: Attend Hawkeye Community College to earn a Liberal Arts degree, the transfer to a university to study engineering.
Accomplishments: 2019 Football: All Metro team and 2nd team All-District
Extracurriculars: Football, Bowling, Track & Field, Trap Shooting
Favorite quote: "If you're not first, you are last." --Ricky Bobby
Favorite memory: Running out onto the Memorial Stadium Field on Friday nights, hearing all my friends and Wahawk fans cheering for us.
Advice to future generations: Get Involved in all the clubs and sports you can. High School goes fast: enjoy your time!
Parents' names: Mark and Jodi Bauler
