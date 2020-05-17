{{featured_button_text}}

School: Denver High School

Future plans: Attend Iowa State University to study Animal Ecology and focus on Animal Rehabilitation.

Accomplishments: Received the Hixon Award for Bremer County.

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Color Guard, Marching Band, Cross Country, Play, Large-group speech, Individual speech, Basketball, Bowling, Dance Team, Bell choir, EWALU counselor, and Soccer.

Favorite quote: Kia Kaha, stay strong.

Favorite memory: My best memory from high school would be running cross country and meeting some of the greatest people, including Sandy Sabelka, Kylee Mrzlak, and Alexander Krabbenhoft. I was able to grow stronger connections with my already friends including, Lexi Lyons, Quinlan Manross, Luke Bloker, Luke Prendergast, Grace Beck, Leah Ristau, and Bailey Dunkin.

Advice to future generations: Cherish every moment you get.

Parents' names: Julie Sawyer, Corey and Shannon Arians, Andrew Kaiser.

