Albright, Alexis

School: Waterloo West High School
Future plans: Attend Hawkeye Community College to get my dental degree.
Accomplishments: Getting my diploma and graduating from high school.
Extracurriculars: Playing softball for West all four years of High School.
Favorite quote: “Life is your own creation”
Favorite memory: I don’t really have a favorite memory because everything that I did while in high school meant something to me.
Advice to future generations: To never give up on yourself or others when times get rough.
Parents' names: Amber Demro and Jason Albright
