Albright, Alexis

School: Waterloo West High School

Future plans: Attend Hawkeye Community College to get my dental degree.

Accomplishments: Getting my diploma and graduating from high school.

Extracurriculars: Playing softball for West all four years of High School.

Favorite quote: “Life is your own creation”

Favorite memory: I don’t really have a favorite memory because everything that I did while in high school meant something to me.

Advice to future generations: To never give up on yourself or others when times get rough.

Parents' names: Amber Demro and Jason Albright

